Technical Update: Stock Indices Remain Bullish

The uptrends in the major U.S. stock market indices remain firmly intact.

The recent pullback in the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite held at an important price support zone, and I see the start of another leg higher for these stock market indices.

We continue to favor the Russell 2000 (RUT) and Mid-Cap (MDY) as the long-term charts look very bullish.

The Dow Transports (DJT) need a bit more strength from here to clear a near-term resistance area. Another laggard, the Utilities, have been range bound and are an area to avoid for now.

I liked the action on the recent pullback in the Semiconductors ETF (SMH), and expect more upside.

