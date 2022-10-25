Tech Stocks Need To Reverse Under-Performance Trend!

By
Chris Kimble
-

Several times we have highlighted the under-performance of tech stocks.

However, now more than ever do tech stocks need to reverse their misfortune.

Today, we look at a long-term “monthly” chart of the ratio of the Nasdaq Composite to the S&P 500 Index.

As you can see, the trend has been higher for well over a decade. BUT this out-performance turned into significant under-performance over the past 18 months… and the ratio is now attempting to break below its 13-year rising trend line. In fact, October is currently trading below it!

This will be an important monthly close for tech bulls. Can the Nasdaq/S&P 500 ratio hold on to critical support? Stay tuned!

Nasdaq Composite / S&P 500 Index Performance Ratio Chart

nasdaq composite sp 500 index price performance ratio lagging bearish chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR