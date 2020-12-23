Stocks Reverse Higher To Close Off Lows, Stimulus In Limbo?

The stock market continues to trade sideways (mixed) yet without a correction. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 Index continue to hold up well, while defensive stocks struggle to keep up.

In today’s video, we analyze the core S&P 500 sectors, pointing out relative winners, losers, and developing themes. We also discuss the technical setups on the major stock market indexes and interesting stocks to watch. Here’s a recap:

Tech stocks are performing better and providing strength to broad market.

Defensive stocks continue to show relative weakness.

We are actively looking for mid-to-large cap stocks that are showing relative strength.

Stock Market Today Video – December 22, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.