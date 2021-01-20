Stocks Remain Strong Into Inauguration Day

The broad stock market is pointing higher yet again as energy stocks and growth stocks lead the way. News headlines are firmly placed on Inauguration Day and Joe Biden, but behind the scenes the bull market continues.

In today’s stock market video, we focus on key investment themes, technical stock indicators, and assets, sectors, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

As clean technology continues to gain traction, rare earth metals may heat up.

One area of leadership that is relatively oversold is copper mining stocks.

Investor sentiment remains bullish.

Stock Market Today Video – January 20, 2020

