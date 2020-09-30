Stock Trading Buy Signal: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

$AMD Advanced Micro Devices Stock Chart

I really like Advanced Micro Devices stock (AMD) here for a trade.

The stock has turned up from a great support zone and looks poised to push higher in the days ahead.

Momentum has also turned up and I am seeing strong money flow into the stock.

Considering the market volatility, any/all trades should be carried out with stops in place.

