Stock Picks from the 2023 Market Outlook 

The Market Outlook for 2023 was written in December 2022.

I have a designated radar screen for all the predictions and stock picks.

The picks especially remain a focus for short-term and longer-term trades, depending on market conditions.

In December I wrote, “This stock, Tetra Tech (TTEK) made our radar when it announced that they are producing zinc-bromide used in batteries and for energy storage. Zinc-bromine batteries offer advantages over lithium-ion batteries. The battery materials are low cost, readily available and with little capacity degradation. The chart looks amazing, bullish in phase and leadership with a clear risk under the 50-WMA.”

Since December 2022, TTEK has lived under the 50-WMA (week moving average) more than it has lived above it.

Nonetheless, with earnings on tap after the close May 10th, this stock caught our eye again today, confirming the move from last week back over the 50-WMA.

May 9th TTEK moved up over 3% after an inside day May 8th.

On the Daily chart, TTEK looks amazing over 148.50, which interestingly, corresponds with the 23-month moving average resistance.

Real Motion indicates an increasing momentum with it clearing the moving averages and the zero line.

Perhaps this will finally find some follow-through this year, after 3 major bottoms with higher lows since January.

To be fair, in December, I wrote about emerging markets focusing more on EFA the ETF, which tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market securities based in Europe, Australia, and the Far East. It excludes the U.S. and Canada, and small caps.

However, as GREK was my sleeper trade of 2022, since December, I have come to love this ETF or the one of Vietnam, thus:

I am declaring this the sleeper trade of 2023-2024.

Vietnam has experienced significant growth in its manufacturing sector, becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia. Government policies aimed at attracting foreign investment, an abundant supply of cheap labor, and favorable trade agreements with other countries have helped.

Samsung, Intel, and Nike are a few that have set up manufacturing operations in Vietnam. In addition, Vietnam has been able to take advantage of trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which has opened up new markets for its exports.

Hence, sleeper. The daily chart shows good consolidation above the 50-DMA. It still trades below the 200-DMA.

However, there is a bullish divergence in our Real Motion Indicator. The 50 or blue line is above the 200 or green line. Plus, momentum is rising while price goes sideways.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 23-month MA 420

Russell 2000 (IWM) 170 support – 180 resistance

Dow (DIA) Dancing on the 23-month MA

Nasdaq (QQQ) 329 the 23-month MA

Regional banks (KRE) 42 now pivotal resistance-holding last Thurs low

Semiconductors (SMH) 23-month MA at 124

Transportation (IYT) 202-240 biggest range to watch

Biotechnology (IBB) 121-135 range to watch from monthly charts

Retail (XRT) 56-75 trading range to break one way or another

