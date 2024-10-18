Are Semiconductors (SMH) Sending a Warning to Tech Stocks?

The recent stock market rally has seen the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average make new highs but not the Nasdaq Composite.

By itself, this is somewhat worrisome for tech investors. but it’s even worse for the tech-leading Semiconductors Sector (SMH).

While the Nasdaq has come within a half percent of its high, SMH has only come within 7 percent of its high.

Today, we highlight the Semiconductors under-performance as an important one to watch.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$SMH Semiconductors Sector ETF Price Chart

