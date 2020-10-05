Stock Market Volatility Stirred By News Headline Risks

The financial markets are whirling with news and uncertainty as investors continue to monitor the COVID health status of the President and the upcoming election news headlines.

In today’s stock market video, we identify other key investing news and themes for the week, look at technical levels for the major stock market indices, Gold and the US Dollar, as well as highlight trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Investors should look for choppy trading with headlines creating increased volatility.

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has price support in the $320 – $325 range. This remains a key price area for stock market bulls.

Gold is holding just below its breakdown level.

The US Dollar is a key “tell” and is holding support.

Stock Market Today Video – October 5, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.