Stock Market Today: Will Election Jitters Hit Stocks?

Stocks have held up well but election jitters may be setting in. From the election to a lack of a stimulus bill, investors are filled with uncertainty.

In any event, we will continue to keep our eye on technical support levels and price indicators. In today’s video, we discuss important investing themes to be aware of, share our technical insights on the major stock market indices, and highlight trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) are oversold above price support.

Small cap leadership is a bullish breadth and risk signal.

Is treasury weakness pricing in inflation?

The U.S. Dollar remains in the range and is the key chart for risk assets.

Stock Market Today Video – October 26, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.