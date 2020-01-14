Stock Market Today: Which Sectors are Leading / Lagging?

The major stock market indexes are showing strength early this week as buying continues into the new year.

In today’s video, I take a closer look at the S&P 500 Index and its important sectors. Which sectors are leading / lagging, and which sectors are emerging or beginning to fade? Here’s a recap:

– Record Close for S&P 500 Index as Investors Turn Attention to 4Q Earnings

– Financials Under Near-term Pressure as Banks Begin to Report

– Communication Services Break Through Relative Resistance

– New Relative Lows For Energy

Stock Market Today Video – January 14, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

