Stock Market Today: When Will Bulls Run Out of Breath?

The start of the year has been a continuation of bullish price action, as the major stock market indices push further into all time highs.
In today’s video, we discuss current news and investing themes, FAANG stocks, rising growth stocks, and sector leadership. Here’s a recap:
– S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) Close at Record Highs
– FAANG Stocks Breakout of a 16-Month Consolidation…
– …Leading to a Spike in Growth vs Value
– Technology is Strong Leadership; Semiconductors Trade Near Relative Highs
Stock Market Today Video – January 10, 2020
Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT
Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.