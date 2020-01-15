Stock Market Today: What Will Corporate Earnings Bring?

Investors may face their first test in weeks as corporate earnings season kicks off.
Many stocks are priced for strong earnings so anything less could bring some volatility. In today’s video, we look at important news and market themes, key stock market indicators, and the major indices, sectors, and select stocks. Here’s a recap:
– Stocks Churn Near Record Highs as Earnings Season Begins
– All Three Major Market ETFs Have Very Bullish or Bullish Ratings
– Large Cap Growth Starts the Year as Leadership
– Sentiment Remains More Greedy Than Fearful
Stock Market Today Video – January 15, 2020
