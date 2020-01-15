Stock Market Today: What Will Corporate Earnings Bring?

Investors may face their first test in weeks as corporate earnings season kicks off.

Many stocks are priced for strong earnings so anything less could bring some volatility. In today’s video, we look at important news and market themes, key stock market indicators, and the major indices, sectors, and select stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Churn Near Record Highs as Earnings Season Begins

– All Three Major Market ETFs Have Very Bullish or Bullish Ratings

– Large Cap Growth Starts the Year as Leadership

– Sentiment Remains More Greedy Than Fearful

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – January 15, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.