Stock Market Today: Watch That Dollar!

2 more days and 2019 is in the books for investors.

It’s been a great year for stock market returns. In today’s video, we turn the page to the new year and discuss some emerging market themes to be aware of, along with some key indicators to watch. Here’s a recap:

– Equities Trade Mixed to Lower in a Quiet Friday Session

– Commodities Continue to Advance Beyond Resistance…

– …As the Dollar Weakens Further in the Near-term

– 10-Year Yield Shows Signs of Waning Upside Momentum

Stock Market Today Video – December 29, 2019

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

editors note December 29, 2019 – 11:40 am CST: correct video added.