Stock Market Today: Was That The Bottom?

Monday was a wild day. Trading was halted early and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 8 percent (-2100 points) at one point before settling down 7.8 percent. Rough day for investors.

But stock market futures are pointing higher. This poses the question: was that a trading low… or the low? In today’s video, we discuss current indicators, the crash in crude oil prices, investor fear, our thoughts on the decline, and the latest news. Here’s a recap:

– Was That The Low or Simply A Low?

– Stocks Fall The Most Since the Financial Crisis

– Oil Plunges 25% Dragging Energy Stocks Lower Still

– Safe Havens Explode to the Upside on a Relative Basis

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – March 10, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.