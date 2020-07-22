Stock Market Today: US Stocks Cheer European Stimulus

Investors love free money. While the United States discusses another stimulus package, Europe has green-lighted their own.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news and themes, key price levels and indicators, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Mostly Higher Following European Stimulus

– QQQ Nearing an Oversold Level in the Consolidation

– Investors Continue to Bid Up Inflation Protection

– Sentiment More Greedy Than Fearful…Still

Stock Market Today Video – July 22, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.