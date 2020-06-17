Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally For 3rd Day

U.S. equities continue to trade with a bid beneath the market, as investors look for a 4th day of gains Wednesday.

In today’s video, we will discuss the latest investing news, developing themes, key technical and indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally Tuesday For a Third Consecutive Day

– China Increase Emergency Response Level as COVID Cases Increase

– Equity Put / Call Ratio Remains Excessively Greedy

– Semiconductors See Improved Relative Strength

Stock Market Today Video – June 17, 2020

