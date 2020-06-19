Stock Market Today: Software Stocks Are Key Growth Group

Despite the continuing swings in price action, the stock market remains higher this week and investors risk appetite stable.

In today’s stock market video and update, we discuss the latest investing themes and global news, key sectors and stocks, and technical indicators to be watching. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks End the Day Mixed; Little Changed

– US / China Trade Back in Focus

– Risk Appetite Stable This Week

– Software is a Key Group as Growth Leads the Market Higher

Stock Market Today Video – June 19, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.