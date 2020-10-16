Stock Market Today: Small Cap Stocks Buck the Trend

The broad financial market continues to give off bullish signals in the face of uncertainty about the coronavirus, government stimulus, and the upcoming elections. But, as I’ve said many times, that is why we follow price.

In today’s video, we highlight key investing themes, market trends, technical analysis, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Large Cap Stocks Stall but Small Caps Buck the Trend

FAN-MAG Continues to Consolidate, Absolute and Relative

Copper / Gold Ratio is at an Inflection Point

Too Early to Call the Bottom in Energy

Stock Market Today Video – October 16, 2020

