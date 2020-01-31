Stock Market Today: Should Investors Look At Safe Havens?

From coronavirus to politics to corporate earnings, investors are getting a lot of headline news.

This is a good time to remind active investors to focus on price. In today’s video, we discuss the recent investing themes along with assets, stocks, and sectors of interest. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 Index (and Others) Big Reversal From the Lows to Close Higher on the Day

– Investors Favoring Growth as Global Growth Fears Increase…

– …While Also Seeking Safe Havens Across Asset Classes

– Lower Rates Helping Home Construction Stocks?

Stock Market Today Video – January 31, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.