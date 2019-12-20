Stock Market Today: Semiconductors Leadership Remains Key

Stocks continue their winning ways as investors look forward to celebrating the spoils of their winnings this holiday season.

Low volume continues and that could cause some volatility should an unexpected headline come our way. But, all in all, the stock market remains resilient.

In today’s video, we highlight key news and themes to follow into year end, how the Semiconductors Sector (NYSEARCA: SMH) continues to “show the way”, and what volatility indicators are saying about risk appetites. Here’s a recap:

– Major U.S. Stock Markets Close at New Highs Once Again

– Semiconductors Leadership Continues to be a Key Market Indicator

– High Beta vs Low Volatility Points to Increased Risk Appetite

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – December 20, 2019

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

editor’s note 10:40 am CST: video added to article