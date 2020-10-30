Stock Market Today: Selling Pressure Continues Into Weekend

The U.S. financial markets are set to open lower on Friday after a brief reprieve from the current wave of selling pressure. The S&P 500 NYSEARCA: SPY and Nasdaq 100 NASDAQ: QQQ are currently above the September lows (important support) as we near month-end.

In today’s video, we’ll look at key investing themes as we head into the weekend, month-end, and the elections. We will also discuss important price levels to watch on the major stock indices, along with stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Stocks rebounded on Thursday to break a losing streak.

Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is in focus after mega cap earnings miss lofty expectations.

Growth / Value Ratio is under pressure.

High Yield bonds are at resistance vs U.S. treasuries.

Stock Market Today Video – October 30, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.