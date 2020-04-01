Stock Market Today: Russell 2000 Lags, Nasdaq 100 Best

The stock market recovery has not been evenly distributed across the major indices or sectors. There’s been leaders and laggards.

For instance, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and technology sector is showing strength while the Russell 2000 (IWM) and small caps are showing weakness. In today’s video, we discuss this theme, along with several key technical indicators:

– Stocks Drop to Close the Quarter as First Resistance Holds

– Russell 2000 Continues to Lag While Nasdaq 100 is the Best of the Three

– Sentiment Remains Fearful But Off the Extremes

– Materials are a Weak Sector in a Weak Market

Stock Market Today Video – April 1, 2020

