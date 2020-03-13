Stock Market Today: Risk Aversion At Extreme Levels

Stock market futures are pointing to a higher open today, but with the panic price action, one never knows how the six and half hour session will settle.

More importantly, traders are watching for signs of stabilization. In today’s video, we will highlight key areas of distress, themes and news we are watching, and what we are watching and need to see before a lasting rally can take hold. Here’s a recap:

– Major Averages Firmly in Bear Market Territory After > 9% Declines

– Risk Aversion Now at Extreme Levels

– Still Looking For Signs That Selling Pressure is Abating

– Growth Outperforms in a Slowing Growth World

Stock Market Today Video – March 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

