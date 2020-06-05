Stock Market Today: Risk Appetite Grows

Investors are have been slowly but surely gravitating toward more risk as the stock market recovery continues.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing toward a big open and move toward 3200 and the Nasdaq could test all time highs. In today’s video, we discuss all this and more (indicators, trending stocks and sectors and more). Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Weaken Slightly; SPY Testing $311 Mark

– Key Investing Themes Point to Increased Risk Appetite

– Investors Betting on Better Growth Prospects?

– Insurance Stocks Are Overbought with Weak Money Flow

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – June 5, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.