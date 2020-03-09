Stock Market Today: Panic leads to a Crash

Stock market futures are crashing today as investor fears turn into panic.

The equity futures market is trading limit down in the overnight session, pointing to a disruptive open and sharp decline for the S&P 500 Index and similar indices.

In today’s video, we discuss what’s happening across the major asset classes, safe havens, and current news and indicators to watch. Here’s a recap:

– Crude Oil Falls as Saudi Arabia Slashes Prices Over the Weekend

– Energy Has Been a Sector to Avoid For More Than a Year

– Treasury Yields Tumble Further; High Yield in Focus

– Gold Remains a Safe-Haven in Times of Fear

Stock Market Today Video – March 9, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

