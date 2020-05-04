Stock Market Today: Navigating the Recent Volatility

U.S. stock market futures are pointing lower to kick off the new week.
In today’s market video, we discuss current investing themes and news, how we are gauging the pullback, key technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:
– The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Hits Strong Resistance and Fades
– Small Caps Reverse Recent Bout of Relative Strength
– Treasury Consolidation Continues; We Favor an Upside Resolution
– US / China Trade Tensions Resurfacing?
Stock Market Today Video – May 4, 2020
Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT
Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.