Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Oversold After Rotation

Stocks are set for a mixed to higher opening on Monday as investors weigh the latest pullback against a noisy week of news flow.

In today’s video, we will discuss the week ahead, important news and earnings to be aware of, the current technical state of the stock market, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is Overbought; the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is Oversold After the Rotation.

– Treasuries Remain Bid; Where is the Growth?

– Commodities Continue to Grind Higher…

– …As the Dollar Accelerates to the Downside

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – July 27, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.