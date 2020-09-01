Stock Market Today: Nasdaq 100 Making Records

August was a huge month for the stock market, with many indexes recording multi-decade performance returns.

In today’s video, we look at the latest news, historical records, and investing themes. We also look at the best performing sectors and assets, while highlighting trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

It was a record day for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), closing out a big month of gains.

Large cap tech stocks made new relative highs and continue to lead the stock market higher.

Bond proxies remain weak as interest rates are moving higher.

Online retail stocks are oversold as the sector consolidates.

Stock Market Today Video – September 1, 2020

