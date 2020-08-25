Stock Market Today: ‘Momentum’ Gains Strength

The major stock market indices are gaining momentum this week as investors continue to put a bid under the equity markets.

Futures are trading mixed on Tuesday morning, following Monday’s big rally. In today’s video, we take a closer look at the major stock market sectors and performance, as well as trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Trade at New All-Time Highs

– Industrial Stocks Continue to Show Promise / Relative Improvement

– Momentum Stocks Regain Relative Momentum; Three Buy Signals Emerge

– Bond Proxies Continue to Weaken

Stock Market Today Video – August 25, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

