Stock Market Today: Minor Pullback or Bigger Reversal?

Stocks went from green to red on Thursday as investors sold stocks into the afternoon session on concerns about a probe into Apple (AAPL) and the upcoming stimulus negotiations.

Stock market futures are pointed lower today (Friday). In today’s video, I review the recent price action, discuss key investing themes and potential news to watch, and point out trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Close in the Red as Jobless Claims Move Higher

– US / China Tensions Moving to the Front Burner Again

– Rotation Remains the Theme This Week, Remain Selective

– Was That a False Breakout in the S&P 500 (SPY)?

Stock Market Today Video – July 24, 2020

