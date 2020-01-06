Stock Market Today: Middle East Tensions Stir Investing Pot

Stocks are feeling some pressure as news of Middle East tensions ushers in some volatility.

S&P 500 Index futures were down pretty good last evening, but have fought back as the morning session begins. In today’s video, we discuss the latest news and themes, sector ETFs we like, and how recent news is affecting asset classes. Here’s a recap:

– Tensions in the Middle East Weigh on Risk Assets as Investors Seek Havens

– U.S. Market ETFs Are Not Yet Oversold by Our Work

– Commodities Rally as the Dollar Weakens Further

– Health Care Services Could Provide Shelter in the U.S. Equity Market

Stock Market Today Video – January 6, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.