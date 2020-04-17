Stock Market Today: Large Cap Growth Stocks Lead the Way

S&P 500 Index futures are up nearly 3 percent as the traders look to rally the market on Friday.

As the weekend approaches, several investing themes are emerging. In today’s video, we’ll look at key themes and news, technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are on our radar. Here’s a recap:

– SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Trades Flat Near the Upper Resistance Zone

– Large Cap Growth Continues to Do the Heavy Lifting

– Key Themes Remain Mostly Risk-Off

– Pharmaceuticals Are Leadership in the Leading Health Care Sector

Stock Market Today Video – April 17, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.