Stock Market Today: Key Fibonacci Levels For Correction

The stock market correction has been sharp as uncertainty around the global economy has taken hold.

The S&P 500 fell for the 5th consecutive day and futures are down once more. In today’s video, we look at key fibonacci retracement levels to watch, key market indicators, as well as investing news and themes. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Fall For a Fifth Consecutive Day

– Breadth Metrics in the US Weaken Beyond Last Summer’s Lows…

– …As Global Markets Breakdown As Well

– Highlighting Key Fibonacci Retracement Levels

Stock Market Today Video – February 27, 2020

