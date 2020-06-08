Stock Market Today: Jobs Report Boosts Indices

Friday’s better than expected jobs report is carrying over into the start of the new week with stock market futures pointing higher.

In today’s video, we discuss the recent price action and broad technical indicators, look at commodities and currencies, as well as stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Positive Surprise in the May Jobs Report Sends Stocks Higher

– Commodities Rise, Treasuries Fall as Investors Price in Better Growth

– Dollar Nears a Key Level to Keep the Uptrend in Place

– Communication Services Sports the Best Power Bar Ratio of all Sectors

Stock Market Today Video – June 8, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.