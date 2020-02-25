Stock Market Today: Is the Selloff Just Getting Started?

It has been an ugly start to the week for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index and other broad indices falling over 3 percent.

In today’s stock market video, I highlight the latest news and themes (coronavirus, economic concerns), as well as sector rotation, and key technical indicators across the stock indices and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Major Stock Market Averages Fall More Than 3% on the Day

– The S&P 500 Index Closes Below First Support

– Sector Rotation Favors Defensives and Bond Proxies

– Relative Trend in Technology Remains Bullish but Extended

Stock Market Today Video – February 25, 2020

