Stock Market Today: Is Rotation Underway?

Stocks charged back on Wednesday, with hints of sector rotation in the air. Small caps (Russell 2000 – IWM) and bank stocks (XLF) lead the way. Stock market futures are pointing to a lower start on Thursday.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes (rotation, etc), as well as key insights on all asset classes, and trend stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Small Caps Lead the Charge on a Bullish Day

– Growth Lags as This Crowded Trade Takes a Breather

– Long Term Treasuries Remain Supported in a Consolidation

– Market Breadth Metrics Improve But Watch the Divergences with Early June

Stock Market Today Video – July 16, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

