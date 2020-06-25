Stock Market Today: Is A Deeper Pullback Underway?

Stocks came under pressure on Wednesday as the S&P 500 (SPY) fell 2.6%.

In today’s stock market video, we look at key technical price levels and indicators for the major indices, discuss current investing news and themes, and highlight stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Move Lower as COVID Cases Continue to Spike

– Momentum Shows Relative Strength

– Market Breadth Metrics Break Down

– Global Stocks Fail at the 200-Day Moving Average

Stock Market Today Video – June 25, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.