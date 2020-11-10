Stock Market Today: Investors Sell The Vaccine News

Monday saw the stock market gap higher on promising news from Pfizer that a vaccine may be in the works. The S&P 500 (SPY) traded up as much as 3.7% before closing higher by 1.17%. And the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) closed negative.

We are looking at a mixed futures market this morning (Tuesday). So while the move higher is bullish, we will need to see if the sell the news continues. In today’s video, we’ll explore the latest investing news and themes, highlight key technical price levels on the major stock indexes, and analyze the major stock market sectors. Here’s a recap:

Morning Gaps Give Way To Afternoon Selling as Vaccine News Drops

QQQ Remains in the Range as the Growth Theme Gets Sold

Financials Bottoming? Watch the Yield Curve

Japan Trades to a 29-Year High

Stock Market Today Video – November 10, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.