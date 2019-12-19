Stock Market Today: Investors Ignore Political Drama

Investors are largely ignoring the political drama in the United States. The S&P 500 Index is trading near 3200 and the major stock market indices are at all-time highs.

In today’s video, we look at key themes and news, stock market indicators, and indices, sectors, and stocks we like. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Show Little Response to the Impeachment Vote

– Small Caps Make a New 52-Week High

– Breadth Metrics Remain Constructive for U.S. Equities

– Value Continues to Show Improving Relative Strength

Stock Market Today Video – December 19, 2019

