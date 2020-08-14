Stock Market Today: Investors Await Next Catalyst

Investors are in a wait and see mode as they await word on stimulus from the government and domestic and global economic data.

Or perhaps the catalyst will be something unexpected. In today’s video, we look at the current technical price structure of the major stock market indices, the various asset classes, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Move Lower Despite Better Than Expected Claims Data

– Growth / Value Ratio Consolidation Continues…

– …But Copper / Gold Ratio Remains in a Down Trend

– All Eyes on the Long Bond; TLT Under Pressure

Stock Market Today Video – August 14, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.