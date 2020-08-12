Stock Market Today: Investor Sentiment More Greedy Than Fearful

Stocks are set to rally on Wednesday morning as stock market futures point higher. But after Tuesday’s reversal lower, it remains to be seen how much power this move will have.

In today’s video, we look at key investing news and themes, technical price indicators on the major stock market indices, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– The Stimulus Stalemate Sends Stocks Lower on Tuesday.

– Major Stock Market ETFs Remain Overbought in the Near-Term.

– The Pullback in Gold Presents an Opportunity in the Miners.

– Investor Sentiment Is Still More Greedy Than Fearful.

Stock Market Today Video – August 12, 2020

