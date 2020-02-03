Stock Market Today: Indicators, News, and Themes to Watch

The continued news flow regarding the Coronavirus and political theater around the world were catalysts for a selloff that pushed the S&P 500 Index to a loss for the month of January.

In today’s video, I take a closer look at the selloff. I highlight key stock market indicators and investing themes to watch, along with several sectors and stocks of interest. Here’s a recap:

– Small Cap Underperformance Continues as Investors Take a Risk-Off Stance

– Flight to Safety Lends a Bid to Treasuries

– Commodities Fall on Global Growth Concerns

– Futures Point to a Higher Open Today

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – February 3, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.