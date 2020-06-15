Stock Market Today: Increase In COVID-19 Cases Rattles Investors

As we begin the new week, stock market futures are lower and an increase in volatility looks likely.

Investor concerns appear focused on the increase in COVID-19 cases. In today’s video, we’ll examine the latest investing news and themes, highlight technical price levels and indicators, and stocks, sectors and assets that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Equities Test Key Support Levels as COVID-19 Cases Increase Again

– Treasuries Rally; IEF Regains an Important Level

– Gold Continues to Consolidate; Odds Favor an Upside Resolution

– Dollar Holds the Uptrend Line; Not What Rotation Bulls Want to See

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – June 15, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.