Stock Market Today: Higher Highs Amid Negative News

Not a lot is bothering this market. Whether it’s negative news politically at home or geopolitics abroad, or soft economic news.

The S&P 500 (SPY) and other broad stock market indexes keep heading higher. In today’s video, we discuss key market themes, price analysis for the major indexes, and insights on key sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Further New Highs for the Major Market ETFs

– FAN-MAG Propels Growth Higher vs Value

– Small Cap Stocks Hold Relative Support

– Semiconductor Stocks Continue to Consolidate a Strong Relative Move

Stock Market Today Video – January 17, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

