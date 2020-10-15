Stock Market Today: Healthy Pullback?

Stocks are stalling out after 3 weeks of gains. The question now is whether this is a healthy multi-day pullback, or the beginning of something more ominous. Fortunately, we haven’t seen any signs of the latter just yet.

In today’s video, we will discuss key investing themes taking shape in the market, the latest news, key technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Headlines continue to drive the near-term: Stimulus and COVID are the main focus.

Breadth metrics are painting a bullish picture for the trend…

…But we are not chasing here with several stocks, etfs, and indices overbought.

Stock Market Today Video – October 15, 2020

