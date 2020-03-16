Stock Market Today: Futures Limit Down Again On Monday

Futures are trading limit down this morning pointing to a likely halt in the action.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) spread is causing nations to fully shutdown operations and therefore economies. In today’s video, we review the latest news, stock market indicators, and what we are watching. Stay safe. Here’s a recap:

– Fed Cuts Rates 100 Basis Points and Increases Bond Purchases…

– …As IEF Tests Support at a Key Breakout Level

– Foreign Markets Trade Sharply Lower on Monday…

– …Despite Coordinated Central Banks Easings Around the Globe

Stock Market Today Video – March 16, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.