Stock Market Today: Flight to Safety Pushes Gold Higher

Investors continue to be concerned with expanding coronavirus cases and economic data.

S&P 500 Index futures are pointing sharply lower Monday as fear enters the stock market. In today’s video, we discuss the flight to safety (gold and US treasuries), key technical support for the major stock market indices, and key themes and news. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Fall as Coronavirus Fears Spread While Flash PMIs Disappoint

– The S&P 500 (SPY) Remains Overbought as Support is Tested in the Futures Market

– Gold (GLD) and US Treasuries (TLT) Rally in a Flight to Safety

– Crude Oil Likely to See Renewed Pressure

Stock Market Today Video – February 24, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.