Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Chair Powell In Spotlight

Investors are in a wait-and-see mode on Thursday morning as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks about the economy, monetary policy, and interest rates this morning.

This could be nothing, or it could be a catalyst for the next move in the market. In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news, market highlights, technical price levels, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Set Records, Small Caps Close Down on the Day

– Equal Weight S&P 500 Index Still Below Its June Peak

– Will Chairman Powell Have an Impact on Interest Rates Today?

– Market Breadth Metrics Continue to Diverge with the Index

Stock Market Today Video – August 27, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.