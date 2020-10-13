Stock Market Today: Earnings Season To Test Rally

Investors have been treated to a strong gains amidst the on-going October rally. With earnings season kicking off this week, investing gains could be challenged. In today’s video, we analyze sector performance, trends and themes. We also highlight trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

Technology and Communications stocks lead a big Monday rally.

Recent relative strength in Utilities is prompting some questions.

All investor eyes are on bank stocks as earnings season begins.

This key question remains: Are there signs of a relative bottom in financial stocks?

Stock Market Today Video – October 13, 2020

