Stock Market Today: Dow Industrials, Russell 2000 Play Catch-Up

Stock market futures are ramping higher yet again despite concerns over political gridlock, a lack of stimulus, and concerning economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is higher by 1 percent, with the Russell 2000, S&P 500, and Nasdaq following close behind with strong gains.

BUT that is why we follow “price”. In today’s video, we look at key technical price points and indicators across the major stock market indices, ETFs, and sector ETFs. We also look at assets like gold and bonds, and highlight trending stocks to watch this week. Here’s a recap:

– Major ETFs Have Very Bullish / Bullish Ratings This Week

– Commodity Uptrend Confirms Our Rising Inflation Theme

– Gold Continues to Consolidate in a Bullish Trend

– Treasuries Move Higher After a Brief Bout of Selling

Stock Market Today Video – August 24, 2020

